Kidney cancer, what are the symptoms of the disease Michela Murgia suffered from

After the sad news of the death of the writer Michela Murgia, kidney cancer is back in the limelight. Here are his symptoms

Michela Murgia was only 51 years old, yet what she gave to her readers is infinite and not even five lives would have been enough to describe it all. To take it away stage 4 kidney cancer, announced in May by herself during an interview with Corriere della Sera. So here’s what it’s all about, what is its incidence and what are the symptoms to pay attention to.

Kidney cancer, here are the symptoms: Michela Murgia suffered from it (thewisemagazine.it)

The kidneys are two organs located in the back of the abdomen they are responsible for filtering the blood, retaining the harmful substances normally produced by the body and then expelling them with the urine. Kidney cancer is therefore a cancer that originates from the uncontrolled proliferation of kidney cells and, out of all diagnosed cancers, it covers a variable percentage between 2% and 5%. Here are its symptoms.

Kidney cancer: symptoms and treatments

First of all, it is important to talk about the risk factors that expose you to kidney cancer. In the foreground cigarette smoke: the number of cigarettes smoked and the number of years for which one has had this vice are directly proportional to the probability of incurring this neoplasm. Also influential obesity and arterial hypertension, as well as chronic exposure to some metals. In terms of symptoms, kidney cancer it is usually asymptomaticfor which the diagnosis is mostly accidental.

Kidney cancer, here are the symptoms: Michela Murgia suffered from it (thewisemagazine.it / ansafoto)

The main symptoms are felt only in an advanced stage and are three: a pain located in the lumbar region, the presence of blood in the urine and a palpable mass in the abdomen. Since kidney cancer produces harmful substances which are then circulated throughout the body, hypertension, hypercalcemia, tiredness, fever and anemia. When a diagnosis of kidney cancer is made, the stage is established according to the severity: it ranges from a stage I in which the tumor is limited to the kidney and has a maximum diameter of 7 cm to stage IV, in which the cancer it is now metastatic throughout the body.

To cure it you can opt for the radical nephrectomy, therefore the removal of the entire kidney or even for conservative surgery, i.e. the removal of the tumor which however aims to spare the rest of the organ. We then continue with targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

