Kiesenhofer and Gamper get ÖM in the time trial

Kiesenhofer and Gamper get ÖM in the time trial

Bora professional Patrick Gamper has secured the state championship title in the individual time trial for the first time in his Tyrolean homeland. The 26-year-old prevailed on the 20 km course in Erpfendorf ahead of Viennese Felix Ritzinger (Team Felbermayr), who was only two seconds slower. Third-placed Styrian Moran Vermeulen (Vorarlberg) was six seconds behind Gamper.

The women’s time trial title went to Anna Kiesenhofer. The Olympic champion from the Israel team regained the title she lost to the Tyrolean last year, almost a minute ahead of Christina Schweinberger. For the 32-year-old from Lower Austria it is the fourth ÖM success in the time trial. Third place went to Anna Kofler.

