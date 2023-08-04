Kiev: ‘A Russian ship put out of action in the port of Novorossiysk’

Ukraine says it disabled a Russian Black Sea Fleet naval vessel in the attack – which Moscow claims it thwarted – on the Russian port of Novorossiysk. This was written by various Ukrainian Telegram channels and the Guardian. According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the ship hit is the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which would have reported a gash in the hull and is now out of order. A video on social networks and on Ukrainian Telegram channels, the veracity of which is not verifiable, shows a subjective view of an alleged maritime drone hitting the side of a ship. Another video shows a ship leaning on its side.

The Russian ships have destroyed two marine drones that this morning attempted to attack the Russian naval base of Novorossiysk (Krasnodar territory), a city overlooking the Black Sea, in the south-west of the country: the ministry of Russian defense, as reported by Tass. “Earlier today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched two unmanned boats to attack the Novorossiysk naval base. In response to the attack, Russian warships visually identified and destroyed the unmanned boats using their ( them) standard weapons,” the ministry said. Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that the attack caused no damage or casualties.

