“It’s already a very nice season,” Kilde said in a televised interview. Until the end, the skiers have only one downhill in the final in Solden and Kilde has a lead of 206 points over Vicente Kriechmayr. The Austrian finished fourth today.

Odermatt leads the overall SP standings with a big lead of 346 points, the downhill riders still have seven more races to go. “Getting a big globe will be very difficult, but anything can happen. You have to fight until the end,” said Kilde.

The program in Aspen, where bad weather ended the downhill race early on Friday, will close with a super-giant slalom on Sunday.