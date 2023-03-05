Home Sports Kilde secured another small downhill globe with his Aspen triumph
Sports

Kilde secured another small downhill globe with his Aspen triumph

by admin
Kilde secured another small downhill globe with his Aspen triumph

“It’s already a very nice season,” Kilde said in a televised interview. Until the end, the skiers have only one downhill in the final in Solden and Kilde has a lead of 206 points over Vicente Kriechmayr. The Austrian finished fourth today.

Odermatt leads the overall SP standings with a big lead of 346 points, the downhill riders still have seven more races to go. “Getting a big globe will be very difficult, but anything can happen. You have to fight until the end,” said Kilde.

The program in Aspen, where bad weather ended the downhill race early on Friday, will close with a super-giant slalom on Sunday.

SP in downhill skiing in Aspen (USA):
Men – Downhill:
1. Kilde (Nor.) 1:31.60
2. Crawford (Kan) -0,61
3. Odermatt (Switzerland) -0.63
4. Kriechmayr (Rack.) 0.70
5. Clarey (Fr.) -0,82
6. Hintermann (Švýc.) -0,85.
Current order of the congress (after 9 out of 10 races):
1. Source 720
2. Kriechmayr 514
3. Odermatt 446
4. Clarey 321
5. Crawford 306
6. Casse (It.) 248.
Current order of the SP (after 31 of 38 races):
1. Odermatt 1526
2. Source 1180
3. Kristoffersen (Nor.) 874
4. Kriechmayr 817
5. Braathen (Nor.) 747
6. Meillard (Švýc.) 726
See also  Vittorio, Graziano exonerated with Liventina there is Collodel

You may also like

I’m not sad, I’m not beating myself up....

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Silva, Gvardiol, Rabiot, De Jong,...

Soccer: Bayern counters attack on top

MOTD analysis: Will Reiss Nelson’s goal be defining...

Ja Morant: “Sorry, I’m taking time to work...

Kessie-Inter, there are confirmations! Milan, Loftus-Cheek affair

Austrians also lose second test

gold in the 60m in front of Jacobs-...

monza milan atalanta – Tiscali Sport

with his 201st goal, Kylian Mbappé becomes the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy