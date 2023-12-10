Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic: Matty Kennedy wins it as hosts come from behind to down Scottish Premiership leaders

Matty Kennedy scored the winner for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock came from a goal behind to secure a second home win in a row over Celtic as Matty Kennedy’s late strike handed the visitors their first league defeat of the Scottish Premiership season.

Derek McInnes’ side knocked the Glasgow side out of the Viaplay Cup 1-0 in August and this time inflicted Brendan Rodgers’ first league defeat since his return as manager.

It means Celtic’s lead over Rangers, who beat Dundee 3-1 on Saturday, remains five points having played a game more than their city rivals.

Kilmarnock fell behind when Matt O’Riley’s first-half close-range finish rewarded the visitors’ vibrant start.

But Kilmarnock came roaring back after the break and levelled when Celtic centre-half Nat Phillips knocked a Brad Lyons cross past goalkeeper Joe Hart.

An action-packed encounter reached a climax on a slick, rain-soaked artificial surface when Danny Armstrong set up Kennedy to clip home the winner and send his side up to fifth in the table.

Celtic laid siege on the home defence from kick-off as they showed the intensity missing in some recent performances.

Goalkeeper Will Dennis was forced into front-post saves to deny O’Riley and Oh Hyeon-gyu and also diverted clear a low Callum McGregor cross heading for Mikey Johnston.

Oh was in the thick of it as he looked to justify his selection again ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi.

The South Korean striker had a cross beaten away by Dennis, lashed a good chance over then just failed to get a touch on a low Johnston ball across the face of goal before Luis Palma followed up to fire against the far post.

Kilmarnock weathered the storm and looked to have stolen the lead when Kennedy’s cross found fellow winger Armstrong only for the back-post half-volley to bounce clear off the far upright.

Celtic waltzed up the other end and broke the deadlock. McGregor teased on the edge of the penalty box and, when Dennis could only push the ball into the path of O’Riley, his fellow midfielder provided the clinical finish for his ninth goal of the season.

Kilmarnock were still in the game and, when Armstrong’s low cross-come-shot came off Hart’s fingers, Corrie Ndaba thought he had equalised only for the defender’s shot to strike the back of Alistair Johnston as the unwitting Celtic right-back stumbled to the ground.

That encouraged the hosts to be more aggressive after the break and Stuart Findlay and Robbie Deas both headed wide, while fellow defender Ndaba was denied by Hart.

O’Riley fired a low drive wide of far post, but it was one of Kilmarnock who were now in control.

Substitute Lyons’ cross was knocked in to his own net by Phillips, who had been handed a start in place of the injfured Cameron Carter-Phillips, and Kennedy and Armstrong combined for what turned out to be the winner.

Kyogo came on to force Dennis into a late save, but it would be Kilmarnock’s day – and deservedly so.

Player of the match – Matty Kennedy (Kilmarnock)

Matty Kennedy just about shaded it from Danny Armstrong for his winning goal after they both troubled Celtic down the flanks

More to follow.

What’s next?

Celtic host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday (20:00) before entertaining Heart of Midlothian on Saturday (15:00) as Kilmarnock visit Livingston.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

1Dennis

5Mayo6Deas17Findlay3Ndaba

22Donnelly8Lyons

11Armstrong31Polworth10Kennedy

9Vassell

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

1Hart

2Johnston6Phillips5Scales3Taylor

33O’Riley24Iwata42McGregor

90Johnston19Oh7Palma

Live Text

Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Celtic 1.

Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Celtic 1.

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Daniel Armstrong.

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Matthew Kennedy.

Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Liam Scales (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Kyle Vassell.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Yang Hyun-Jun (Celtic).

Offside, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu is caught offside.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Will Dennis.

Attempt saved. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Forrest with a through ball.

Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Celtic 1. Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong following a fast break.

Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Celtic).

Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kyogo Furuhashi.

