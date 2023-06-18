Kim away for 65 million, who arrives at Naples. Inter, blow from Porto

Days of revolution at home Napoli con Rudy Garcia made official as the new blue coach. The new course of the Italian champions can therefore begin, but without Kim Min Jae. The Korean defender is destined to leave: he has found an agreement for a contract until 2028 with Bayern Munich for 7 million euros a year, or more than double what he currently receives in blue. Approximately will go to Naples 65 million eurosor the amount of the release clause.

🔵 Scalvini the favorite for the defense of Naples

An important figure to find a valuable substitute. And there are currently three main goals for the Azzurri: George Scalvinifor which Atalanta asks further 30 million euros; Pau Torres of the Villarreal con contract expiring in 2024 and purchasable for the same amount; And Piero Hincapie of the Bayer Leverkusen for which there was an exploratory survey to understand the willingness to sell.

Further back is the profile of Kevin Dance of the Lens which is priced close to 20 million euros. Il Napoli he will still have to invest in that role to strengthen himself.

⚫🔵 For Inter’s midfield, Otavio del Porto checks out

Dal Porto a surprise market hit could come for l’Inter. The club is a finalist in the Champions League, according to reports from the well-known Portuguese newspaper Abolais in the running for the performance of otavio.

The midfielder has achieved this season in the Portuguese Liga 5 reti and 7 assist in 27 appearances. There clause of the Brazilian naturalized Portuguese is got off in this time from 60 to 40 million euros and returns to the initial value only after July 15thwhich, in practice, makes the value of the Portuguese international more attractive to any interested clubs.

The agent of otavio, Israel Oliveirais in Italy to listen to any interest from Serie A clubs. In addition to Inter – he concludes Abola – also the Napoli follows the midfielder of Porto.

⚪⚫ Juventus, for the Chestnut or Posh bands

The Juventusas well as having to improve in midfield, needs to strengthen on the wings. DeSciglio will be out for a long time given the ligament injury, while a Square the contract will not be renewed. So it will be necessary to hire a right-back, but who can also act in the left-handed lane if necessary.

The first goal comes from the Premier League and it is Timothy Castagneex Atalanta lateral and today at Leicester, just relegated to the Championship. The request of the Foxes is of 15 million eurosbut the bianconeri will try to lower the demands.

Rugani an exchange pawn with Bologna?

The other option leads to Stefan Posh del Bologna. The Austrian full-back was the protagonist of a fabulous championship, scoring well 6 gol e 2 assist. The Bolognese evaluate the player about 15 million eurosbut the intention of the Juventus is to lower the cost of the price tag by inserting a technical counterpart: that is Daniel Ruganiwho has a contract expiring in 2024.