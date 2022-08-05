Home Sports Kimmich: I was worried that my friend Gnabry would not renew his contract and partner Sabitzer, so I can rest assured – yqqlm
Sports

Kimmich: I was worried that my friend Gnabry would not renew his contract and partner Sabitzer, so I can rest assured – yqqlm

by admin
Kimmich: I was worried that my friend Gnabry would not renew his contract and partner Sabitzer, so I can rest assured – yqqlm

Original title: Kimmich: I was worried that my friend Gnabry would not renew his contract with Sabitzer, let me rest assured

Kimmich: I was worried that my friend Gnabry would not renew his contract with Sabitzer, so I can rest assured

Live it on August 6. The new third captain of Bayern, Kimmich, was interviewed not long ago and talked about topics such as Gnabry and Sabitzer.

——Are you involved in Bayern’s signing plans this summer?

I would say where the club needs to strengthen. With Lewandowski, Sule and Tolisso out of the team, you definitely need to have an opinion. But I won’t name specific candidates.

For me, the most important thing is that my friend Gnabry has completed his contract extension, which I have followed in depth before.

But other than that, I’m just a player and there are other people in charge of transfers. Signing does not depend on my personal will.

——Have you learned about Gnabry’s contract renewal process from Sally?

Of course I asked, but it’s more still up to the club. I don’t want to have too much influence on Gnabry… well, I actually want to, but I don’t want to directly influence his decisions.

For me, the most important thing is for Gnabry to make the best decision for himself. If he decides not to renew, then I will be very sad. But if that’s what he expects, I’ll be happy for him too.

——How to cooperate with the midfield partner?

My pairing with Sabitzer is two 6s, and we are so close to each other that we are often able to flank the same opponent in games.

See also  Capello: The biggest advantage of Pioli is that he makes the best of his talents. Milan is very strong, but the favorite to win the championship is still Inter Milan – yqqlm

With him on stage, I can more confidently press on and take part in the offense, because I know he’s behind me. Sabitzer is not always involved in advancing the attack.

And when I play with Goretzka, Murciara or Grafenbech, they tend to be an 8 who pushes a lot, and I need to step back and not push forward too often.

What I’ve done is more of a support job, so that my teammates can play better, as Muciara did in the Super Cup, he’s been unbelievable.

（richard）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

To all Brunori on Sportweek: “I hit rock...

Scent of home for Juventus after 2 years...

The Belluno Summer run puts on a show...

Bad weather in Val di Fassa: water bomb...

Bundesliga, Bayern avalanche on Eintracht: there are only...

The 13th Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival...

Rebuffi and Lombardo, 2 Pavesi on the bench...

Silas on the coaching team: Lucas will focus...

Rugby Feltre, debut on the field of Botticino....

Vito Annicchiarico is dead: in the film ‘Rome...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy