Kimmich: I was worried that my friend Gnabry would not renew his contract with Sabitzer, so I can rest assured

Live it on August 6. The new third captain of Bayern, Kimmich, was interviewed not long ago and talked about topics such as Gnabry and Sabitzer.

——Are you involved in Bayern’s signing plans this summer?

I would say where the club needs to strengthen. With Lewandowski, Sule and Tolisso out of the team, you definitely need to have an opinion. But I won’t name specific candidates.

For me, the most important thing is that my friend Gnabry has completed his contract extension, which I have followed in depth before.

But other than that, I’m just a player and there are other people in charge of transfers. Signing does not depend on my personal will.

——Have you learned about Gnabry’s contract renewal process from Sally?

Of course I asked, but it’s more still up to the club. I don’t want to have too much influence on Gnabry… well, I actually want to, but I don’t want to directly influence his decisions.

For me, the most important thing is for Gnabry to make the best decision for himself. If he decides not to renew, then I will be very sad. But if that’s what he expects, I’ll be happy for him too.

——How to cooperate with the midfield partner?

My pairing with Sabitzer is two 6s, and we are so close to each other that we are often able to flank the same opponent in games.

With him on stage, I can more confidently press on and take part in the offense, because I know he’s behind me. Sabitzer is not always involved in advancing the attack.

And when I play with Goretzka, Murciara or Grafenbech, they tend to be an 8 who pushes a lot, and I need to step back and not push forward too often.

What I’ve done is more of a support job, so that my teammates can play better, as Muciara did in the Super Cup, he’s been unbelievable.

