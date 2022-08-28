Home Sports Kimmich: We played great, but Sommer was the best in the game because of mistakes – yqqlm
Sports

Kimmich: We played great, but Sommer was the best in the game because of mistakes – yqqlm

by admin
Kimmich: We played great, but Sommer was the best in the game because of mistakes – yqqlm

Original title: Kimmich: We played great but lost the ball due to mistakes Sommer is the best of the game

Kimmich: We played great but Sommer was the best in the game

Live it on August 28. Bayern drew 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach in this round of the Bundesliga. General Kimmich talked about related topics in an interview after the game.

– Sommer

I thought there were so many shots on goal that he couldn’t have saved it. His brilliance left us bitter.

We all know that he always played well against us. We must accept this reality. He was the best player of the game.

–this match

I think we played really well today. The goal we conceded came from a mistake, which was obviously annoying.

We dominated the game and played even better than the previous games.

（richard）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  It is revealed that Barcelona and Juventus are interested in Rashford, but the player himself wants to stay at Manchester United – yqqlm

You may also like

Pioli: Playing in front of fans has special...

Milan is made for Thiaw. The defender in...

Guardiola: The first half of the game was...

100 kilometers to Bressana to remember his friend...

Milan-Bologna, Pioli: “De Ketelaere is an enormous talent”

Allegri: Mourinho is stubborn and won’t stick to...

Captain Philadelphia is back, Academy full

Serie A-Leo passes Giroud to score AC Milan’s...

Spezia, Gotti: “First half and start of the...

Milik, Juventus shirt one step away, the attacker...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy