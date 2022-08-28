Original title: Kimmich: We played great but lost the ball due to mistakes Sommer is the best of the game

Kimmich: We played great but Sommer was the best in the game

Live it on August 28. Bayern drew 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach in this round of the Bundesliga. General Kimmich talked about related topics in an interview after the game.

– Sommer

I thought there were so many shots on goal that he couldn’t have saved it. His brilliance left us bitter.

We all know that he always played well against us. We must accept this reality. He was the best player of the game.

–this match

I think we played really well today. The goal we conceded came from a mistake, which was obviously annoying.

We dominated the game and played even better than the previous games.

