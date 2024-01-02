Home » Kincl about Vémol: He was tired from the previous duel, but he didn’t stop losing again
Kincl about Vémol: He was tired from the previous duel, but he didn't stop losing again

Kincl about Vémol: He was tired from the previous duel, but he didn't stop losing again

Although he was supposed to take part in the title fight himself at last year’s final event organized by the Oktagon MMA organization in Prague’s O2 arena, in the end he had to settle for watching the matches at least from the comfort of a restaurant due to a fractured eye socket. Still, the middleweight champion Patrik Kincl did not miss the fight of long-time rival Karlos Vémola, whom he himself defeated in May in a rematch, and now watched his next fall. Shocking for many. “Karel was perhaps a little tired from the match with Langer,” he evaluates the unexpected course of the duel, in which the Terminator fell by KO after 108 seconds.

