King Cup, Switzerland beats Australia and wins the tournament

King Cup, Switzerland beats Australia and wins the tournament

Günthardt’s team overtook Australia by winning the two singles. Switzerland hadn’t won a trophy since 2014 with Federer and Wawrinka’s Davis

The first time in Switzerland, finally. After near-miss successes and lost finals in what was the good old Fed Cup, the Swiss have got their hands on the Billie Jean King Cup 2022. A deserved success, no doubt about it, for the team of Heinz Günthardt, 63, former player and great doubler (two slams for him) and above all Fräulein Forehand’s last coach, Steffi Graf, from 1992 until retirement (with 12 slams together). Günthardt made a small miracle: he took a team that was not in disarray but never winning, and finally made it so.

Beaten Australia

On the fast indoor stadium of the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, the two singles were enough for Switzerland to get the better of Australia. Jil Teichmann defeated Storm Sanders by a score of 6-4 4-6 6-3, and after Belinda Bencic beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-1. For Switzerland as we said it is the first success, after the finals lost in 1998 against Spain and a year ago against Russia. A personal rematch, among other things, for Bencic, after she had been very critical last year for losing her match in the final against the “Russian of Italy”, Liudmila Sansonova. The Switzerland of tennis therefore returns to celebrate a team success: the last one was that of 2014, when the Swiss won the Davis Cup with Federer and Wawrinka (and captain Luthi) beating France in the final.

November 13, 2022 (change November 13, 2022 | 23:40)

