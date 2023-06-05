King: Union presents itself with football that suits me! I’m looking forward to the premiere, whatever it is

Why did you choose Union?

I chose Union because it is a club that wants to present itself with a style of football that suits me. At the same time, I feel stability, the coach has been with the team for a long time. I think we are mentally set up the same.

Was it a priority for you to stay in Germany?

The Bundesliga is one of the best competitions in the world, it suits my style. I like her demandingness. Movement, combat and technical. I feel this suits me. My wife and I got used to it quickly in Germany, life there is not so different from the Czech Republic. We also like the fact that we are active and like to learn new things in Germany.

Is the Champions League a big draw for you?

Definitely yes. Union definitely deserved the Champions League for the performances they showed last season. I believe that I will help the team and that we will succeed in the Champions League. I look forward to it. And also to the great Union fans.

“Alex has been doing great in the Bundesliga for the last year! The move to Germany was a great move and I’m glad he showed what an excellent team player he is. We worked hard for him to move up again and the transfer to Union Berlin with participation in the Champions League makes us very happy and at the same time is another big challenge in Alex’s career.” Karol Kisel, managing director of K2K Sports, which represents the King

Their devotion to the club is legendary.

When we played Schalke at the Union, I realized how fantastic they are. I am looking forward to the atmosphere in the stadium and to my first start. So be it.

Are you over the relegation with Schalke?