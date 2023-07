Nerlens Noel and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.1 million, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Kentucky center played just 17 games between the Pistons and Nets last season.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel has agreed on a one-year, $3.1M deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Noel gives the Kings a defensive presence in the frontline rotation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2023

