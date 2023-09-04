Kings, GM Monte McNair has no doubts: Sasha Vezenkov will help us achieve important goals

Sasha Vezenkov’s first words as a Sacramento Kings player trace the franchise’s long courtship of him.

“I didn’t expect to see almost all the members of the organization in Greece, so they showed that they really want me,” the winger explained to the media present.

“Of course that was one of the factors that brought me here. Then of course I like to win, that’s why we play basketball: to have fun and to win games. And, as we could see last year, the Kings were a fantastic team, able to develop good basketball, but above all to win many games. I have seen a team play at a high pace, with the opponents always forced to chase. A style that I really like. A type of game that is also European in some ways, with a lot of movement of men and of the ball”.

“The Kings last year played really beautiful. [It’s] the style I like.” 😍 Sasha believes he’ll fit right in with the Kings tough, fast-paced style of play 👑 pic.twitter.com/cbWG2tvu0Z — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 1, 2023

Monte McNair, the GM of the Kings, has spent important words for the former Olympiacos winger, who has signed a three-year, 20 million deal with Team Option for the last season.

“After following him for a long time, both live and via video of his matches, I can say that Sasha has what it takes to help us achieve important goals. She’s an incredible shot, she’s got physical size and IQ, and she’s a winner. In Europe she has won everything, we are thrilled to have her with us ”.

