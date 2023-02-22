Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray set an NBA rookie record with 137 3-pointers before the ASG break.

The previous record belonged to Luka Doncic with 134.

Murray is scoring 11.9 points (41% from three) with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 29 minutes, but for coach Brown he could do much better with a little more aggression.

“Sometimes he should be more selfish, he should say ‘Now it’s my turn to dominate this game’. And when he does, he mustn’t avoid contacts, he must go on decisively, make his presence felt by everyone. Both to the opponents and to his teammates ”.

Murray is a two-time Rookie of the Month award winner.