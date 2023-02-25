12
The Sacramento Kings release KZ Okpala and sign PJ Dozier until the end of the season.
The former Miami forward ended his season early due to an injury.
Dozier had already spent 20 days with the Mike Brown-led team.
The Kings are signing guard P.J. Dozier for the rest of the season, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. Dozier had had consecutive 10-day deals with Sacramento.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 25, 2023
