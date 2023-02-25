Home Sports Kings: KZ Okpala outgoing, agreement until the end of the season with PJ Dozier
Kings: KZ Okpala outgoing, agreement until the end of the season with PJ Dozier

The Sacramento Kings release KZ Okpala and sign PJ Dozier until the end of the season.

The former Miami forward ended his season early due to an injury.

Dozier had already spent 20 days with the Mike Brown-led team.

