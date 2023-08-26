Kipyegon achieves a historic double, the Americans fly over the 4 x 100 m

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the women’s 5,000m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, August 26, 2023. ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

It is not only on the side of the pole that the performances took off, Saturday August 26, at the world athletics championships in Budapest. In the absence of Kevin Mayer, forfeited after two events due to Achilles tendon pain, Canadian Pierce Lepage won the decathlon ahead of his compatriot Damian Warner.

Already the world record holder for the mile, 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon closed her stratospheric season with a historic double after her victory in the 5,000m. Finally, the American sprinters easily got the better of their Jamaican rivals in the 4 x 100 m relay final.

Read also: World Athletics Championships: Armand Duplantis flies far above the fray despite a very tough final

Despite the fine performance of Thibaut Collet in the pole vault (5.90 m), the French medal counter remained blocked on this penultimate day of competition.

The Americans double down on the 4 x 100m relays

And three. After joining the very exclusive club of sprinters who achieved the double during the same edition of the Worlds, Noah Lyles offered himself a third golden charm with the American collective, in the 4 x 100 m final. Despite a witness who often wavered, the Floridian made an explosive last stint (37 s 38) to easily win ahead of Italy (37 s 62), which confirms its Olympic title in Tokyo. Far from their best marks, Jamaica completes the podium in 37 s 76. The Blues, qualified on time on Friday, finished sixth in the final in 38 s 06.

Read also: 2023 World Athletics Championships: seven years after Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles in turn signs the double

The scenario repeated itself a few minutes later in women. The Americans flew over the debates of the 4 x 100 m, splitting a new record in the world championship (41 s 03). As since the start of these worlds, the final explanation took place between Sha’Carri Richardson, crowned in the 100m, and Shericka Jackson, world champion in the 200m. Starting too late on the last transition, the Jamaican however did not have the opportunity to compete for the planetary title, settling for second place in 41 s 21. The United Kingdom completes the podium in 41 s 97.

Faith Kipyegon, queen of the world middle distance

How far will Faith Kipyegon go? After winning the 1,500m on Wednesday, her third world title in a row, the Kenyan put on her toes to achieve a historic double, winning the 5,000m final. She thus joins Hicham El Guerrouj, legend of Moroccan athletics, in the pantheon of sacred athletes on both distances during the same championship. The “King of the mile” had achieved the double at the Athens Games in 2004, which had never before been achieved among women.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers 2023 World Athletics Championships: Faith Kipyegon, the queen of the middle distance, covets a historic double

One more challenge on the list of the double Olympic champion, star of Kenyan athletics who hears ” mark the history of [son] sport ». “She makes our job really difficult at the moment”, confided in a burst of laughter the Olympic vice-champion of the 1,500 m, Laura Muir, before the championships. Already a world record holder on both distances, the athlete, from a popular family in the Rift Valley, this time had to work hard to win, in 14 min 53 s 88, ahead of the Dutch Sifan Hassan (14:54:11). After an unfortunate fall in the last meters of the 10,000m final, the latter threw her last strength in the last lap of the 5,000m, finished in a sprint. In vain.

First on the finish line, Faith Kipyegon fell into the arms of her compatriots Beatrice Chebet and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, respectively third (14 min 54 s 33) and fourth (14 min 56 s 62). The Ethiopians Ejgayehu Taye, Medina Eisa and Freweyni Hailu were content with runners-up (5th, 6th, 7th).

Long in contact, Gudaf Tsegay, world champion in the 10,000m, also coveted a double. But the Ethiopian exploded in the last lap and finished 11th in this final.

Grenadian Lindon Victor, surprise guest of a Canadian podium in the decathlon

When the cat’s away the mice will play. With reigning world champion Kevin Mayer just retired, the decathletes competed for the top spots in a very open competition. The Canadians drew their card from the game with Pierce Lepage, crowned world champion in the decathlon in Hungary with 8,909 points, ahead of his compatriot Damian Warner (8,804 points), Olympic champion in Tokyo.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers 2023 World Athletics Championships: around Kevin Mayer, a team with a family spirit

After taking the lead with the first discipline of the day, Pierce Lepage maintained his lead in the general classification. The Grenadian Lindon Victor, author of a stratospheric disc competition (54.97 m, championship record on a decathlon), completes the podium with 8,756 points. On the other hand, the young German nugget Leo Neugebauer will still have to wait before holding his first world award. At the top of the first day, the 23-year-old was more friable on his five other works and finished fifth.

The Canadians have a very good day, with the victory in the 800m of Marco Arop in the 800m (1 min 44 s 24). He is ahead of the Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi and the Briton Ben Pattison.

The women’s 4 x 400 m relay drafted

Their ticket is cancelled. Destination ? The world final of the 4 x 400 m. The men’s and women’s relays got out of the semi-final trap on Saturday on the Hungarian tartan. Ludvy Vaillant, Loïc Prévot, David Sombé and Téo Andant took second place in their race behind Jamaica, with a time of 3 min 0 s 5. The French 400 meter champion, Téo Andant, notably achieved an excellent last lap of the track to offer the French team the assurance of direct qualification.

The surprise came from India, an emerging athletics nation, seen neck and neck with reigning world champions America in the semi-finals. The Indians set a new Asian record (2 min 59 s 05), beating the United Kingdom and Botswana in the race.

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

The French, in their misfortune, have meanwhile made good fortune. Hampered by Nigeria on the penultimate transition, and fifth in their series (3 min 27 s 50), Amandine Brossier, Louise Maraval, Sounkamba Sylla and Camille Seri were fished out after protest. Although tenth in the series, they will therefore play the final on Sunday, alongside Jamaica, Canada, Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland and Italy. ‘Ireland.

On the other hand, the Americans will not be there. Crowned seven times in the last eight world championships, they were eliminated on Saturday, due to a passing of the baton deemed out of the zone. The final is scheduled for Sunday at 9:35 p.m. for the men and 9:45 p.m. for the women. A last opportunity for the Habs to save the French record, still stuck at zero medals one year from the Paris Games.

Read also: Article reserved for our 2024 Olympics subscribers: in athletics, “the French are not going to start winning overnight”

Louise Le Borgne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

