Sports

Kiss to the footballer Hermoso, Rubiales at the assembly of the Spanish Football Federation: "I have no intention of resigning"

Kiss to the footballer Hermoso, Rubiales at the assembly of the Spanish Football Federation: “I have no intention of resigning”

I will not resign“. Opening the assembly of the Spanish Football Federation, the president Luis Rubiales has announced that he has no intention of resigning following the scandal of kissing soccer player Jenny Hermoso. During the federation meeting in Madrid, the number 1 of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales he apologized “unreservedly” after a week of heavy criticism for the unsolicited kiss on the player’s lips Jenny Beautiful after Spain’s triumph at the Women’s World Cup. But also added: “I don’t want to resign. I’m not resigning. I got a lot of pressure. Maybe Monday they will find the formula to drive me out. I intend to defend myself and fight to the end. And I hope that the law is fulfilled and since there is nothing I don’t expect anything bad”

