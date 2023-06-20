Kite board enthusiasts “conquer” wind and waves in Daishan_Zhejiang Online

Kite board enthusiasts “conquer” wind and waves in Daishan

2023-06-20

On June 16, the opening ceremony of the Daishan Station of the 3rd China Kiteboard Tournament in 2023 was held at Qingsha Beach, Lulan, Daishan County. The event brought together more than 100 professional athletes and kiteboard enthusiasts from 20 representative teams to fight against the palace of wind and waves, showing the unique charm of Chinese kiteboarding.

This competition has two-way kite public group, kite hydrofoil public group, professional group, and windfoil open group. It is divided into men’s and women’s individual field competitions. The players who finish the competition can get the points of the China Kiteboard Tournament in 2023.

In recent years, Daishan County has actively implemented the strategy of strengthening the county through sports, and vigorously promoted the construction of “Ocean Sports and Leisure Island”. Marine sports events will amplify the effect of Daishan as a provincial sports and leisure base, promote the integrated development of island culture, tourism and sports, strive to build Daishan into an ideal resort for coastal leisure and island sports, and build it into a well-known island park in Zhejiang, continuously improving the attractiveness of Daishan , to expand the reputation of Daishan.

At the opening ceremony, Zhejiang Provincial Water Sports Management Center awarded Daishan County a plaque of Zhejiang Kite Windsurfing Training Base, announcing that the base has officially settled in Daishan County.

