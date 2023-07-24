Home » Kitzbühel wild card for Misolic – sport.ORF.at
Kitzbühel wild card for Misolic – sport.ORF.at

Kitzbühel wild card for Misolic – sport.ORF.at

Last year’s finalist Filip Misolic will now receive a wild card for the main draw at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel, which begins with the qualification at the weekend. Another one had already been secured by the 2019 title holder, Dominic Thiem. Due to his ranking, Sebastian Ofner is firmly in the main competition, which starts on Monday, July 31st.

Thiem will play his opening game on Tuesday (August 1st). In addition, Thiem and Ofner will play doubles together. Here, too, the second wildcard goes to local heroes, namely to Jurij Rodionov/Neil Oberleitner. From a home perspective, Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler are the most promising in this competition; in 2021 they were the first Austrian doubles team to win a final in Kitzbühel.

