Home Sports Kiwior and Ndicka, two market opportunities. Milan and Juve lurking
Sports

Kiwior and Ndicka, two market opportunities. Milan and Juve lurking

by admin
Kiwior and Ndicka, two market opportunities. Milan and Juve lurking

The Pole from Spezia and the French from Eintracht are multipurpose players, two real opportunities to strengthen or fix the defense. Let’s take stock

There are the young ones who can be an opportunity or a market emotion, it depends on your point of view. Jakub Kiwior, born in 2000, Polish central defender of Spezia with the possibility of being used in midfield, that double Desailly role of the past that is tempting – even more so – in modern football. Evan Ndicka, born in 1999, French of Cameroonian origin, same role as his Polish colleague, a contract expiring in June and little chance of renewal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

See also  Tesser's comeback with Modena is second behind Reggiana

You may also like

Sedriano exam for Robbio l’Edimes eager for redemption

F1: Singapore; Perez wins in front of Leclerc...

Premier League-Haaland has two shots and one pass...

Expo Inox is looking for confirmation on the...

125 killed as riots and stampede at Indonesian...

Serie D. Another collapse of the Dolomites, beaten...

Volley Superlega, Perugia starts strong, Monza overwhelmed

Kogasso returns to the ring after a series...

Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Viviani’s winning sprint. Mohoric...

Vigevano finishes sixth among the Cento Torri women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy