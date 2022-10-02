There are the young ones who can be an opportunity or a market emotion, it depends on your point of view. Jakub Kiwior, born in 2000, Polish central defender of Spezia with the possibility of being used in midfield, that double Desailly role of the past that is tempting – even more so – in modern football. Evan Ndicka, born in 1999, French of Cameroonian origin, same role as his Polish colleague, a contract expiring in June and little chance of renewal with Eintracht Frankfurt.