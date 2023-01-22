Home Sports Kiwior case, because Serie A cannot keep up with the Premier
Sports

Kiwior case, because Serie A cannot keep up with the Premier

by admin
Kiwior case, because Serie A cannot keep up with the Premier

The case of the Pole, bought for 30 million from Arsenal, confirms the economic dominance of English clubs. But there are other (Italian) talents that our clubs are launching

His name is Jakub Kiwior, he will be 23 on 15 February, central defender of the elegant, modern, fast and technical kind. Arsenal burned everyone, opening the safe and counting to 30 (million), plus or minus bonuses. Spezia had thought of keeping him at least until June, then he looked at the standings (comforting), he understood that the safety zone was getting further and further away and that the last three in the standings are at a sidereal distance.

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics will be the first "Olympics on the Cloud"-Industry Observation-Market Information Network

You may also like

Super Vittozzi: it is a fabulous silver

Monte Carlo Rally 2023, results and standings after...

Benidorm discovers cyclo-cross with the giants Van Aert...

Salernitana-Napoli 0-2: Di Lorenzo and Osimhen, Azzurri with...

ھVS 47въ˹–

Scaini, 40 years ago the drama: operated on...

Albanian, no fractures. But he still stays one...

Naples, Spalletti believes it: “Scudetto? We know we...

The first announcement of the new year! 39-year-old...

Volleyball: Women’s Serie A-1, Conegliano wins again from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy