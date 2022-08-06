Original title: Kjaer: Kalulu is not my opponent who played Pioli decided I want to participate in the Milan derby

Live it on August 6. In an interview with a reporter from “Sports Weekly”, Milan defender Kjaer talked about the competition within the team and his chances of playing in the new season.

Kjaer said: “Kalulu has had a fantastic season, in my view, he is not my opponent. If I do my job, if I am in good physical condition, then I may get a chance, There is only one person who can make decisions in this regard, and that is coach Pioli.”

“If I get less chances then I might be mad at Pioli (laughs), but definitely not with Kalulu, Tomori or Gabia. Because we are teammates, if I play, Then one of them will be my partner. I need them, we need to help each other, so we will never be rivals.”

“I know I won’t play 45 games in the new season, everyone will have a chance, but I want to play. I want to play in the Milan derby.”

