Kladenský Kusý: It was only a matter of time before we went up

“It was just a matter of time before everything fell into place and we would go up. Depending on how we work in training, we try to transfer it to the match. It’s only good that we won by three points today and it will help us in the next matches,” Kusý told reporters.

The Central Bohemians scored points in the sixth game in a row, they managed to win four. “We had a good movement today. We thought we were going to play it simple and the goals came from that. We put it in there twice. In the first case, I moved it in front of the goal to Edy (Tralmaks), who pushed it. For the second goal, I pushed myself into the goal and it was all about luck,” said Kusý.

Karlovy Vary – Kladno 1:2 (40. Kusý) Video: Tipsport Extraliga / BPA

With his goal in the 40th minute, he managed to end the individual action under the crossbar. “Edy gave me the drive and I just concentrated on pushing myself into the goal. Then it’s a matter of luck whether I pick it up or not. I’m glad I managed to pick it up because Frodlík (goalkeeper Frodl) probably should have,” he said.

The guests managed to break up the game in the west of Bohemia, which according to Kusé was the intention. “There’s nothing wrong with that at all. When we’ve been stuck there for a long time, we help ourselves with a forbidden release. We’ll talk about what and how and move on,” he noted.

Kladno won in Karlovy Vary for the first time since March 2014. “I didn’t know that. But as I say, we’ve been pursuing it from the beginning. Before the match, we set our heads on it and went for it,” added Kusý.

