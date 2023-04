Austria Klagenfurt will have to do without Christopher Cvetko in the two upcoming games in the Bundesliga championship group against Sturm Graz on Sunday and at Wiener Austria on April 23.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



The 26-year-old midfielder was banned for three games by the Criminal Court on Tuesday, one of which was conditionally imposed for six months. Cvetko saw the red card in the 92nd minute after a foul in the 3-1 defeat at Rapid on Sunday.