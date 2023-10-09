Home » Klapka will fight for the premiership in the NHL on the Calgary farm


Klapka will fight for the premiership in the NHL on the Calgary farm

Adam Klapka (43) from Calgary and Connor McDavid from Edmonton in a duel | photo: Reuters

Last May, the 203 cm and 112 kg Klapka signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames as an undrafted free agent after his first season in the extra league with Liberec.

Last summer, Klapka played those saves for the Flames and recorded an assist. Where he left and at the last moment before the start of the season, Calgary will enter him in the middle at home against Winnipeg. Last year, he got into two legal duels and came out on top.

Last season in the AHL, Klapka scored 25 points for 13 goals and 12 assists in 60 duels. He had those points for goals in nine playoff duels. In the early days, he joined the Blch Tygr farm in the first league Bentki nad Jizerou, but gradually made his way to the extra league squad. In the regular season, he played 44 games and scored 18 points (6+12). In 10 playoff duels, he collected those points (1+3).

Calgary’s Adam Klapka pushes the puck into the Edmonton goal as Stuart Skinner watches.

He moved to Liberec from Slavia in 2018 and, in addition to the junior team, also played for Bentky, for which he played in 68 games during that season and collected 24 points (16+8). In the 2020/21 season, he played for the Tri-City Storm in the American junior USHL, where he scored 25 points (15+10) in 57 regular-season games and recorded two assists in those games in the playoffs.

He made his debut in the national team last year in preparation for the WC in Tampere and Helsinki, scoring one goal in those matches.

