Klay Thompson takes the Golden State Warriors by the hand and leads them to victory against the Houston Rockets, in a challenge conditioned by many absences for both teams.

The guard got the green light to play back-to-back last week…

42 points on 12-for-17 shooting from long range, first player in NBA history with 12 3-pointers more than once in the same season.

The joke to snack partner Steph Curry is inevitable…

“I did something no one else has ever done before….I immediately looked up to Steph because, I mean, that guy has all the records, so it’s fun to push the limits of the game with him. I still have a great desire to improve, I will never be satisfied”.

Thompson has never questioned his shooting skills.

“I’ve been capable of shots like this in the past, but I’m sure that as long as my wrists and feet are working properly, I’ll always be able to shoot.”

After a complicated start in terms of shooting percentages, the 4-time NBA champion has changed gears as the new year arrives. In the last 20 he is averaging 26.3ppg on 46% from the field and 44% from three on 12 attempts per game.