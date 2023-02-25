Home Sports Klay Thompson: I still really want to improve, I will never be satisfied
Sports

Klay Thompson: I still really want to improve, I will never be satisfied

by admin
Klay Thompson: I still really want to improve, I will never be satisfied

Klay Thompson takes the Golden State Warriors by the hand and leads them to victory against the Houston Rockets, in a challenge conditioned by many absences for both teams.

The guard got the green light to play back-to-back last week…

42 points on 12-for-17 shooting from long range, first player in NBA history with 12 3-pointers more than once in the same season.

The joke to snack partner Steph Curry is inevitable…

“I did something no one else has ever done before….I immediately looked up to Steph because, I mean, that guy has all the records, so it’s fun to push the limits of the game with him. I still have a great desire to improve, I will never be satisfied”.

Thompson has never questioned his shooting skills.

“I’ve been capable of shots like this in the past, but I’m sure that as long as my wrists and feet are working properly, I’ll always be able to shoot.”

After a complicated start in terms of shooting percentages, the 4-time NBA champion has changed gears as the new year arrives. In the last 20 he is averaging 26.3ppg on 46% from the field and 44% from three on 12 attempts per game.

See also  Sportweek, Amedeo Della Valle: "Here's what I would steal from Curry"

You may also like

Rangers: Michael Beale on his football journey, influences...

Barelli disqualified is now a diplomatic case. The...

Greg Taylor: From bit-part Celtic left-back to ‘player...

Which bike to keep fit?

Westbrook: Fantastic debut, but sadly without the win…

Milan, chosen the heir of Leao. Where will...

Samp, pig’s head and threats in front of...

THE HOME OLYMPIC GAMES AS PROTAGONIST OF MARIE...

Exxon returns to the Chinese Super League to...

Maurizio Costanzo’s coffin has arrived at the Campidoglio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy