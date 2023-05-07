Klay Thompson: In Game 3 I will give my all to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant and Gigi

Klay Thompson’s words on the eve of game 3 between his Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“On a personal level, it’s always an incredible experience playing in front of my friends and family,” he said of the possibility of playing in Los Angeles. “I was a boy who went to Staples in high school with his father, dreaming of playing on that parquet against the best in the world. Now that I’m here and part of this world, I never lose sight of how great this opportunity is and I’m thrilled to do so in the arena where all my basketball dreams were born. So, I have a lot of respect for the opportunity presented to me, plus I’ve always been a huge fan of Kobe Bryant. It has been my biggest inspiration. I will play to the max to honor his memory and that of Gigi, because without his way of playing and without all the years spent admiring his tenacity on the pitch, I would never have become the athlete I am today”.