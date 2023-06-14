Home » Klepeisz is missing a victory for the title with Ulm
Klepeisz is missing a victory for the title with Ulm

Klepeisz is missing a victory for the title with Ulm

Ulm’s basketball players with their Güssinger team captain Thomas Klepeisz are one win away from winning the German basketball championship for the first time. After beating Baskets Bonn 112:84 (53:30) on Wednesday evening, they lead 2:1 in the “Best of five” final series of the German BBL. The possibly decisive fourth game will take place again on Friday (8.30 p.m.) in Ulm.

To the cheers of their 6,000 enthusiastic fans, Ulm set off a veritable firework display, especially before the break. With a lead of 23 points after 20 minutes, the preliminary decision was made. And the hosts didn’t give up even after the change of sides. Klepeisz contributed seven points, five assists and three rebounds in 29:37. The Viennese David Fuchs was part of the game in the finish 1:45 minutes.

