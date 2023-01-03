Home Sports Kloop takes Liverpool out of Amrabat race: ‘We just got Gakpo, football is not Monopoly’ | Market
Kloop takes Liverpool out of Amrabat race: 'We just got Gakpo, football is not Monopoly' | Market

Kloop takes Liverpool out of Amrabat race: 'We just got Gakpo, football is not Monopoly' | Market

The Moroccan midfielder returned yesterday to Florence to resume training with Fiorentina Sofyan Amrabat continues to remain an object of desire for many European clubs. In recent weeks in addition to Tottenham e Paris Saint Germaincompatriot Hakimi’s club, for many one of the clubs most interested in the player is the Liverpool Of Jurgen Kloppwith the Teutonic coach who, according to what was reported by the English media, would have been enraptured by the physical and footballing skills shown by the number 34 lily at the World Cup.

The Reds have recently closed the onerous engagement of Cody Gakpo, undoubtedly one of the absolute protagonists of the World Cup in Qatar, but the rumors surrounding the English team go beyond the Dutch winger. And this sent Kloop himself into a rage, who answered annoyed questions about the transfer market today at the press conference. Here is an excerpt of his statements:

“We have just signed an exceptional player like Gakpo and you are already thinking about the next signing, as if we don’t have a team. I don’t understand this, football is not Monopoly. You have to work with the guys you have in the squad”

