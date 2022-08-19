Home Sports Klopp denies rumours: Keita could leave Liverpool this summer
Sports

Klopp denies rumours: Keita could leave Liverpool this summer

by admin
Klopp denies rumours: Keita could leave Liverpool this summer

Klopp denies rumours: Keita could leave Liverpool this summer

Jurgen Klopp claims there is ‘oo%’ truth behind rumours that Naby Keita could leave Liverpool this summer.

Keita is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, with reports on Thursday suggesting talks over a new deal had recently stalled.

That sparked speculation he could leave Sky Sports Germany earlier, suggesting Keita was unhappy and could leave this summer.

However, Klopp has denied the rumours, although he admitted that the injury-prone Keita is not “overly happy” to play irregularly.

Klopp told reporters on Friday: “I have to respond to the ‘news‘ but if you read from my side, 0.0% is behind the news.”

“He’s ill and now he’s training and he’s looking really good. Not a player who gets overly happy when he’s not playing, but he shouldn’t be either, so it’s totally fine.”

In another report,Daily Mail insist Liverpool ‘have no intention of letting’ Keita move on this summerwho are “willing to risk losing him for free next summer, but still want a solution on new terms”.

Darwin Nunes in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Crystal PalaceHe will be suspended for Monday night’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford after being sent off.

The Uruguay international clashed with Palace defender Joachim Anderson throughout the match, before he headed him in the 57th minute.

It was his first start since his summer move from Benfica and his behaviour has been criticised by some pundits and former players.

See also  High Light | Share restored from 3% to 9.5%! Without the glory of Huawei's "Umbrella", can it break out of the siege of Xiaomi OV? _Zhao Minglai

On Nunes’ red card against Crystal Palace, Klopp added: “Bobby (Firmino) is training normally and ready.

“Of course we spoke to Darwin and he was very disappointed in himself.[约阿希姆·安德森]The things he does, he’s not the only player in the world who does these things.

“As far as I know, we’ve never had a situation like this before while I’m here, so I’m not an expert on these talks.

“But obviously, he knew. He apologized. We all make mistakes.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Nunes should expect more frustrating treatment from the defender this season.

“I think he’s going to be a target for defenders,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I think they’re going to poke him, poke him, and in terms of punishment, I think Klopp is going to say something tough to him whether it’s tomorrow or later. When you’re sent off, the player who hurts the most is yourself, that’s The loneliest place in the world, when you’re alone in the locker room – you might be wearing a jersey – it’s scary.

“You’re in that dressing room and you worry about them because you’ve let them down, you’re losing, you’re going to feel bad for letting them down. So you don’t need to say too much about a player who’s been sent off, Because that’s bad enough.

“I’m sure he’ll walk around after the game and apologise to all of them – I’m sure of that. The other lads in the dressing room, because it’s a good dressing room, they’re going to pick him up and the thing is so.”Return to Sohu, see more

See also  14 goals and 11 assists!Manchester City is eyeing the best substitute for Sterling, the Portuguese genius, and has a soft spot for Guardiola.

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

House seemingly endless rain!Liverpool’s life and death battle...

Naples: it’s made for Ndombele Roma on Belotti,...

Rossini: “I run a cosmetics company. Atalanta is...

Manchester United rejects Anthony’s 80 million euro offer...

Broni formalizes Giulia Manzotti Now only the foreigner...

Crazy buying!High price to finalize the 16th Premier...

LeBron James, 10 ways to spend 532 million

Rizza and Rosa towards their debut tomorrow in...

fashion the fastest, in the ten nepas and...

Overjoyed Jacobs: I did the math is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy