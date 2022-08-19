Klopp denies rumours: Keita could leave Liverpool this summer

Jurgen Klopp claims there is ‘oo%’ truth behind rumours that Naby Keita could leave Liverpool this summer.

Keita is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, with reports on Thursday suggesting talks over a new deal had recently stalled.

That sparked speculation he could leave Sky Sports Germany earlier, suggesting Keita was unhappy and could leave this summer.

However, Klopp has denied the rumours, although he admitted that the injury-prone Keita is not “overly happy” to play irregularly.

Klopp told reporters on Friday: “I have to respond to the ‘news‘ but if you read from my side, 0.0% is behind the news.”

“He’s ill and now he’s training and he’s looking really good. Not a player who gets overly happy when he’s not playing, but he shouldn’t be either, so it’s totally fine.”

In another report,Daily Mail insist Liverpool ‘have no intention of letting’ Keita move on this summerwho are “willing to risk losing him for free next summer, but still want a solution on new terms”.

Darwin Nunes in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Crystal PalaceHe will be suspended for Monday night’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford after being sent off.

The Uruguay international clashed with Palace defender Joachim Anderson throughout the match, before he headed him in the 57th minute.

It was his first start since his summer move from Benfica and his behaviour has been criticised by some pundits and former players.

On Nunes’ red card against Crystal Palace, Klopp added: “Bobby (Firmino) is training normally and ready.

"Of course we spoke to Darwin and he was very disappointed in himself. The things he does, he's not the only player in the world who does these things.

“As far as I know, we’ve never had a situation like this before while I’m here, so I’m not an expert on these talks.

“But obviously, he knew. He apologized. We all make mistakes.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Nunes should expect more frustrating treatment from the defender this season.

“I think he’s going to be a target for defenders,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I think they’re going to poke him, poke him, and in terms of punishment, I think Klopp is going to say something tough to him whether it’s tomorrow or later. When you’re sent off, the player who hurts the most is yourself, that’s The loneliest place in the world, when you’re alone in the locker room – you might be wearing a jersey – it’s scary.

“You’re in that dressing room and you worry about them because you’ve let them down, you’re losing, you’re going to feel bad for letting them down. So you don’t need to say too much about a player who’s been sent off, Because that’s bad enough.

"I'm sure he'll walk around after the game and apologise to all of them – I'm sure of that. The other lads in the dressing room, because it's a good dressing room, they're going to pick him up and the thing is so."

