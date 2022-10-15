Original title: Klopp: Manchester City and Newcastle’s financial investment is unlimited, Liverpool can’t match

In recent interviews, Klopp has been outspoken about the impact of the oil tycoon’s investments on football, insisting that no team can compete with Manchester City’s wealth.

It is understood that Manchester City’s owner is the city football group wholly-owned by Abu Dhabi United Group, and the owner behind Abu Dhabi United Group is the UAE royal consortium. The rich oil resources make the entire group rich in wealth. Similarly, the owners of Newcastle and Paris are also Saudi consortiums and Qatari investment funds with rich resources in the Middle East. Klopp said, “I heard someone say Newcastle has no cap? He’s right, he’s absolutely right, they don’t have a cap, but other clubs have a cap.”

Behind Liverpool is Fenway Sports Group. Since the 11-12 season, Fenway has made a net investment of 919 million, which is not a small amount, but Manchester City has a net investment of 1.357 billion in the past ten years. In the first place without giving up.

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on October 16 at 23:30, and Klopp, while explicitly accusing it of being an unfair and unbalanced rivalry, admits it will have to wait until Saturday to see who is better suited Fight for the championship.

