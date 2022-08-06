Home Sports Klopp: We still have enough midfielders not to panic because of the number of injuries – yqqlm
Live it on August 6th Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away from Fulham in the first round of the Premier League failed to get a good start, and Thiago was still injured in the game. After the game, Liverpool coach Klopp talked about Thiago and the many injuries in the midfield in an interview.

“I know what’s coming next, it’s obvious. We said we don’t need midfield signings because we have enough midfielders, in fact, we do have enough midfielders, but now The problem is that we’re going to be punished for something that goes beyond our responsibility, because something like this could happen.”

“No one could have imagined the Curtis Jones injury, it wasn’t serious, but he’s a young player and it’s a reaction to pressure. That’s what a player’s body does. Keita is just sick, he’s definitely going to be down. Chou is back. Chamberlain was injured very early, and now Thiago is also injured, of course it’s not good, we’ll have to wait and see.”

“Listen, a transfer has to make sense for the team now and in the long run. We have midfielders, we have enough midfielders. We’re not short of midfielders, just some of them. Injured. It’s not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we’ll have to see how we react to it, but certainly not panic.”

