The final of the women’s super league (BDSL) is BK Duchess Klosterneuburg against UBI Graz. Both teams won the “Best of three” semi-final series early on Sunday 2-0. Defending champion Klosterneuburg prevailed at the Basket Flames in Vienna with 65:50. The Lower Austrians still have the chance of a perfect season without defeat. UBI Graz defeated city rivals UBSC-DBBC Graz in the second game with 71:64.

This will result in a new edition of the BDSL final series from 2021. At that time, the women from Klosterneuburg had the upper hand 3-1 and won their first championship title. For the Duchess it is now about the third triumph in a row. UBI Graz is playing for the second championship title after 2019.

