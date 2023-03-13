Home Sports Klosterneuburg and UBI Graz in the women’s league final
The final of the women’s super league (BDSL) is BK Duchess Klosterneuburg against UBI Graz. Both teams won the “Best of three” semi-final series early on Sunday 2-0. Defending champion Klosterneuburg prevailed at the Basket Flames in Vienna with 65:50. The Lower Austrians still have the chance of a perfect season without defeat. UBI Graz defeated city rivals UBSC-DBBC Graz in the second game with 71:64.

This will result in a new edition of the BDSL final series from 2021. At that time, the women from Klosterneuburg had the upper hand 3-1 and won their first championship title. For the Duchess it is now about the third triumph in a row. UBI Graz is playing for the second championship title after 2019.

