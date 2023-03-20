Home Sports Klosterneuburg is 1-0 in the women’s final series
Sports

Klosterneuburg is 1-0 in the women’s final series

Klosterneuburg is 1-0 in the women’s final series

Defending champion Duchess Klosterneuburg made it 1-0 in the “Best of five” final series of the basketball women’s super league. The Lower Austrians defeated UBI Graz on Sunday in front of their home crowd with 73:60 (41:19).

An 18:0 run from 13:13 to 31:13 between the ninth and 15th minute decided the game early. A catch-up race only brought the Styrians closer to 56:66 (37th).

Klosterneuburg has been unbeaten in the Basketball Damen Superliga (BDSL) for almost two years and 38 games in a row. The second duel in the series will take place next Sunday (5 p.m., live ORF Sport +) in Graz.

