Defending champion Duchess Klosterneuburg also won the second match in the “Best of five” final series of the women’s basketball super league (BDSL). After the 53:47 (25:18) on Sunday evening at UBI Graz, the Lower Austrians are about to win the championship again. Game three will be next Sunday (8:15 p.m., live ORF Sport +).

GEPA/Avni Retkoceri

The reigning champion’s victory in Graz was hard-fought and was secured by a Styrian in Klosterneuburg dress. Michaela Wildbacher scored from long range with 35 seconds to go. Three-point hits were otherwise scarce: UBI was successful only once in 15 attempts, five of 31 was the result of the guests.

Klosterneuburg, champion of the years 2021 and 2022, was led by Sarah Winkler with 15 points and is now unbeaten in the BDSL for 39 games in a row. Oksana Fastova recorded 14 points for Graz.

