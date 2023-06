Lukas Knapp won the third gold for Austria at the European Games in Poland on Friday. The 26-year-old won the speed climbing final ahead of France’s Marceau Garnier and Poland’s Marcin Dzienski.

Karateka Bettina Plank and the synchronized swimming duo Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri already won gold for the ÖOC team on Thursday.

