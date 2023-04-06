With his New York Knicks sure of 5th place in the Eastern Conference – and the first round playoff against the Cleveland Cavs-, coach Thibodeau relied on the youngsters in the success against the Indiana Pacers.

Immanuel Quickley (39+9 assists, 14/26 FG), Obi Toppin (32+6 assists, 11/18 FG, 5/5 FT) and Quentin Grimes (36, career-high, 14/23 FG, also 5 assists and 3 steals) have achieved a total of 107 of the 138 points with which the team from the Big Apple has risen to 47 victories.

In the aftermath, however, Thibodeau praised center Mitchell Robinson first of all, author of 14 points with 16 rebounds and 7 blocks.

“Mitch played a monstrous match, his contribution under the scoreboards was incredible”.