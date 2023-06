New York Knicks forward Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

The player, included in the ideal third quintet of the season, should recover in time to participate in the next training camp.

Randle averaged 25.1 points (45% FG), 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists in the regular season this year, down to 16.6 points (37% FG) with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the playoffs, also due to the problem at the ankle.