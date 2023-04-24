Home » Knicks, coach Thibodeau praises Randle: Many would not have played in his place
The New York Knicks are ahead in the series against the Cavaliers despite a Julius Randle half serve.
In the Game 4 win, Randle sat out in the fourth quarter with an ankle problem late in the regular season.

“Julius is our horse,” said Thibodeau ad ESPN. “He’s giving everything she’s got. Many would not have played in his place. I love that he is putting what he has into play. We need him. He did everything to come back for Game 1 of the playoffs ”.

