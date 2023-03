Second Hoopshypethe New York Knicks and Josh Hart are likely to extend their relationship next offseason.

The former Villanova fullback, where he played together with Jalen Brunson, has already managed to be appreciated by coach Thibodeau with averages of 11.3 points (over 60% from both two and three), 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 10 games played .

Hart has a player option worth about 13 million, which he will not exercise to sign a new multi-year deal.