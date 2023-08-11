Home » Knicks, official the new agreement of Josh Hart
Sports

Knicks, official the new agreement of Josh Hart

by admin
Knicks, official the new agreement of Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have announced the contract extension signed by Josh Hart.

The comment of Leon Rose, No. 1 of the Front Office of the Big Apple team: “We could not underestimate the immediate impact of Josh on our team last season, both on and off the pitch, and we are thrilled to announce that he has signed a ‘extension. Josh’s leadership and competitiveness fit perfectly into the culture we are building.”

The winger from Villanova, currently engaged with Team USA, will earn around 81 million in 4 years (22.3 million Option team for the last season).

See also  Gymnastics World Championships: The Chinese team ranks sixth and the U.S. women's team has won six consecutive championships

You may also like

Conference League: Rapid has to fix it in...

Alarming Situation at Real Madrid as Courtois Faces...

THE SCANDALOUS DISQUALIFICATION OF EVANDER HOLYFIELD IN LOS...

Wang Hao Urges Full Effort in Preparations for...

Plzeň built facilities for Viktorka youth football for...

Lukaku to Tottenham, Juve on Carlos Augusto

Football, no Excellence for the Footbal Club Vittoria...

Greece at World Cup without superstar Antetokounmpo

Leagues Cup 2023: Semi-Finalists Revealed and Schedule Announced

The Many Lives of Tazio Nuvolari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy