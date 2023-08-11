Knicks, official the new agreement of Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have announced the contract extension signed by Josh Hart.

The comment of Leon Rose, No. 1 of the Front Office of the Big Apple team: “We could not underestimate the immediate impact of Josh on our team last season, both on and off the pitch, and we are thrilled to announce that he has signed a ‘extension. Josh’s leadership and competitiveness fit perfectly into the culture we are building.”

The winger from Villanova, currently engaged with Team USA, will earn around 81 million in 4 years (22.3 million Option team for the last season).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

