Knicks, the search for a star continues

Fred Katz di The Athletic takes stock of the New York Knicks’ transfer plans, so far decidedly inactive during the offseason.

The Front Office led by Leon Rose has accumulated several future assets (first futures from the Mavericks, Wizards, Bucks and Pistons, in addition to its own, and some young prospects) with the intention of adding a star to the roster, but for now no negotiations have convinced the Big Apple team to sink the shot.

The Bulls would have asked for the moon for Zach LaVine, and Minnesota would also have set a very high price for Karl Towns.

The Knicks would be ready for a true All-In only for players with certain characteristics, including compatibility with Jalen Brunson. For this reason the team would be left out of the race at Lillard.

