Knog Scout: total safety for your bicycle

The Knog Scout is a tracking and alarm device designed to protect bicycles. It’s a small, lightweight device that can be mounted on your bike using the bottle cage screws. Featuring low latency Bluetooth connectivity, the Knog Scout connects to your smartphone’s mobile app and take advantage of Apple’s Find My network to locate and monitor the position of the bicycle. In case of unauthorized movement of the bike, the device emits a very loud alarm of 85 dB, attracting attention and deterring would-be thieves. Additionally, the Knog Scout offers a six month battery life and allows you to adjust the sensitivity of the alarm via the mobile application.

This compact device, with a weight of only 35.7 g (including the lid and hardware), is designed to fit snugly with the bottle mount screws on your bike. The Knog Scout is distinguished by its extraordinary performance, offering a long range, an extremely loud alarm and a accurate location tracking.

Powerful and sensitive, this device combines the characteristics of a tracker and an alarm. Its installation can take place in two ways: hidden under the bottle cage (stealth mode) o highlighted with a bright yellow cover (deterrent mode). Whichever choice you make, both require you to use special screws, flat and round, which result almost impossible to remove without the proper tool. This detail helps make the Scout a highly effective security solution, as it is difficult to access for potential bicycle thieves.

Knog Scout takes one approach simile all’AirTag using iPhone connections. However, once in close proximity to the object, its location accuracy is less. Instead of offering precise directions via a compass when you get close, it just gives you an approximate location on the map. Despite this slight limitation, once the map indicates its proximity, you always have the option to activate the alarm from your phone, by issuing a powerful sound of 85dB, more than enough to call the attention of whoever it is within a radius of 50 meters.

The operation of the tracker is similar to that of an AirTag, guaranteeing excellent efficacy regardless of location. Transmits low latency Bluetooth signals and takes advantage of any other nearby device connected to the rete Find My (mostly iPhones) to send this information to iCloud, which then forwards them to your app. Generally speaking, it proves accurate within a radius of about 5 meters, a measure more than sufficient for find a stolen bicycle.

Checking the Scout mainly takes place via the Knog app and Apple’s Find My app. On the unit itself, you’ll find just a single button and USB charging port protected by a dust and waterproof cover.

Unlike an AirTag, the Scout features a loud 85dB alarm, which can be activated via the companion app or when the bike is moved if the alarm is on. You can also activate the alarm by pressing the button on the side of the unit. To turn it off, just use the app or press the button again when your phone is within close range of the Scout, approximately one metre. When the alarm is activated, it proves extremely effective in detecting every movement of the bicycle, kicking into action after a few seconds. An appreciable aspect of the app is the ability to adjust the sensitivity of the Scout: so, if you set it with a lower sensitivity, a greater movement will be required to trigger the alarm, and vice versa.

The Knog app stands out for its intuitive navigation and ease of configuration. Once downloaded, you simply create an account and add your device to the app, a process that happens almost instantly. In addition to the possibility of adjust the sensitivity via the app, it is also possible change the volume of the alarm and your account settings. There battery life is claimed to be six months, a remarkable performance. For recharging, it takes about two hours using a usb-c charger, a reasonable amount of time to keep the device always ready for use.

The price of the Knog Scout may vary depending on the retailer and available offers. However, on average, the Knog Scout is available at a price that is around 59.95 euros. We recommend checking retailer sites or e-commerce platforms for up-to-date information on pricing and available offers.