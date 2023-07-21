Home » Knoll is ranked 17th from the tower
Sports

Knoll is ranked 17th from the tower

by admin
Knoll is ranked 17th from the tower

Water diver Anton Knoll took 17th place in the tower competition at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka on Friday. In the morning, the Viennese had reached the semi-finals of the top 18 in 15th place among 40 participants with 389.10 points, in the semifinals he scored 375.50 points. As a result, the 18-year-old also missed out on one of the Olympic quota places that went to the finalists. For the Doha World Cup in February, the prospects of the EM sixth for one of the other Paris tickets are good.

Knoll had started the last world championship ski jumping competition with Austrian participation, he had already caught a cold the day before. On the day of the competition he also had a slight temperature and aching limbs. The OSV team got him into shape to some extent, but it wasn’t enough for more in the semifinals. Compatriot Dariush Lotfi had missed the semifinals with 323.10 points as 33rd.

See also  Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo from messiah to ballast. By Sebastiano Vernazza

You may also like

Players Set to Earn Substantial Amounts in Leagues...

Juve leaves for the USA, absent Rabiot and...

Chinese Players Cao Yupeng and Xiao Guodong Compete...

the robbery in the house in Paris –...

The Tour de France 2023 offers a global...

Title: “Manchester City Target Spanish Winger as Mahrez...

Spain vs. Costa Rica live updates: Spain cruising,...

The insolvency of the sponsor did not affect...

Orioles Take First Place in AL East Division...

The juicy help of 2,400 euros that you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy