Knoll is ranked 17th from the tower

Water diver Anton Knoll took 17th place in the tower competition at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka on Friday. In the morning, the Viennese had reached the semi-finals of the top 18 in 15th place among 40 participants with 389.10 points, in the semifinals he scored 375.50 points. As a result, the 18-year-old also missed out on one of the Olympic quota places that went to the finalists. For the Doha World Cup in February, the prospects of the EM sixth for one of the other Paris tickets are good.

Knoll had started the last world championship ski jumping competition with Austrian participation, he had already caught a cold the day before. On the day of the competition he also had a slight temperature and aching limbs. The OSV team got him into shape to some extent, but it wasn’t enough for more in the semifinals. Compatriot Dariush Lotfi had missed the semifinals with 323.10 points as 33rd.

