Know the new gameplay of Genting in advance, Xunyou Accelerator provides a detailed strategy of PBE S9, no pressure to get started_season_lineup_content

I wonder if everyone has this feeling? It’s just that after the old and new seasons of Genting Game change, you will feel confused when playing. Obviously, he played very well in the old version, and he has a good grasp of various fetter lineups, but after the new season, there will be a phenomenon of plummeting. Most of the players should have a similar situation. This is the consequence of the emergence of new content. It takes a period of time for players to get used to it before they can get started.

Now the Genting Game S9 season is coming soon, but I believe that many friends have already experienced the PBE version through the Xunyou Accelerator, and they all feel good. Now, in order to facilitate everyone to master the new gameplay as soon as possible, the Xunyou Accelerator has been revived again. Now after you enter the Xunyou Accelerator, you can turn on the[Genting Lineup Assistant]switch, and the accelerator will recommend the most suitable lineup for you, and help you get familiar with the new version faster.

I have already told you about how to download the PBE server. In fact, you can install Xunyou Accelerator through the official website. After logging in to the accelerator, search for “PBE” in the search bar to quickly download and install the server. After entering the server, everyone can experience the new content of the Genting Game S9 season first.

Let’s talk about the main content below. After entering the PBE server through the Xunyou Accelerator, you can click on the[Genting Lineup Assistant]at the bottom, turn on the lineup recommendation switch, and enter the game to view the lineup. Did you find it convenient?

This time, Xunyou Accelerator launched the Genting Lineup Assistant game tool for PBE Genting Game S9 to help players quickly understand the new season and get started without pressure. In fact, if you have played the king simulation battle, you will know about this function. Basically, it is to recommend a strong lineup of the version for you, which saves you time to familiarize yourself with the new content of the new season. After the follow-up Genting Game S9 is officially launched, everyone can get started with the game as soon as possible, and basically the content we mentioned at the beginning will not appear. It is worth mentioning that when you use the Xunyou Accelerator, you can enter the 3 words "Little Messenger" through the "Password Exchange" window, and you can get a 5-day membership. Scoring has also become a lot easier. The above is a convenience function provided by Xunyou Accelerator to help you successfully pass the novice period of the S9 season. I hope it will be useful to you.

