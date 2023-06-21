Know your shame and be brave!The National Football Asian Games team revenged South Korea and won the first victory. Who dares to say that they have no chance in the Hangzhou Asian Games_Competition_Victory_Asian Football Confederation

Original title: Courage after knowing shame!National Football Team Asian Games Revenge South Korea won the first victory Who dares to say Hangzhou Asian Games they have no chance

Sense of shame and then courage! The Asian Games men’s football team retaliated against South Korea and won its first victory. Who dares to say that they have no chance to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games? The Asian Games team’s victory in this game came at the right time, before the competition, it is encouraging! Asian soccer teams may not have any hope of winning medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In 2023, the performance of the national football team in the first three games of the Asian Games was not satisfactory. In the previous two games with New Zealand, the opponents lost 0:2 and 1:2 respectively. The Asian Games men’s football team lost 1:3 to their opponents in the first match against South Korea’s U24. The save was an earlier goal that was obviously out of bounds.

The Football Asian Games team faces South Korea U24 again today, and it is sure to be a battle of redemption. Compared with the complete defeat of the opponent in the previous game, this Asian Football Games has a significant improvement both on and off the field. In the 45-minute game, the Asian Games men’s football team broke through consecutively and passed wonderfully. In the end, Barton lowered his defense and passed the ball in an inverted triangle. Purpose. Helped the AFC National Games team open the door to victory.

In the second half of the game, standing on the court against the indiscriminate bombardment of South Korea’s U24, the Asian Games men’s football team did not mess around at all, and stubbornly maintained their lead until the end.

After an embarrassing three-game losing streak, the Asian Games men’s football team finally ushered in its first victory. This victory came at the right time and brought confidence to the team. In the Hangzhou Asian Games, the AFC competition will also face challenges from Japan, South Korea and the Wolves of West Asia. If the AFC wants to achieve the goal of winning the championship, it still needs a high level of performance.Return to Sohu to see more

