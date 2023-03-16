10
The widow and daughters of Kobe Bryant they reveal hand and foot prints of the basketball star, who died in 2020, which will now be on permanent display outside the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Daughter Natalia: “It’s really incredible. It’s fitting that my father is the first real athlete to have his fingerprints displayed in Los Angeles. This day symbolizes the impact he had on this city that he loved dearly.”
The article Kobe Bryant, his wife and daughters reveal hand and foot prints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.