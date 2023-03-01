A little over three years ago Kobe Bryant, NBA champion, died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and other people. The photos of the bodies were published and for this reason the family will probably get a settlement of 28.5 million dollars from the Los Angeles county to end the legal action initiated due to the sharing by officers and firefighters of photos of the bodies of the victims.

The figure includes a newly agreed payment by the county of $13.5 million, along with the $15 million the federal jury awarded to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. The settlement resolves any future claims by Bryant’s three surviving daughters, as well as related pending state court claims and other costs. The settlement proposal, which must be approved by a judge, was filed Tuesday in federal court. “Today, Ms. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold those guilty of this monstrous conduct to account,” said attorney Luis Li, Widow Bryant’s lawyer, in a statement. “She fought for her husband, for her daughter, and for everyone in the community whose deceased family members were treated with similar disrespect,” added Mira Hashmall, the attorney representing Los Angeles County, called the “fair and reasonable” statement adding: “We hope that Mrs. Bryant and her children continue to recover from their loss.”

Kobe Bryant, former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with his daughter Gianna and 7 others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter he was in crashed in the hills of Calabasas, west of Los Angeles, on January 26, 2020. Officers and firefighters who attended the scene took phone photos of the bodies and wreckage, which Hashmall argued at the trial were essential in assessing the situation, but the shots were shared, especially among employees of the county sheriff’s and fire departments, including some who were playing video games and attending an awards banquet. They were also seen by some of their spouses and, in one case, by a bartender at a club where an officer was staying. Ms. Bryant’s attorney told jurors that the close-up photos served no official or investigative purpose, and they were just “visual gossip” shared out of macabre curiosity. Hashmall, for his part, stressed that the sheriff acted quickly and appropriately when he ordered the deletion of the photos. During the 11-day trial, Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified that the news of the photos aggravated her still very deep grief a month after the loss of her husband and daughter, and that she still has panic attacks at the thought that they could still be around and that his daughters can one day see them online. Federal safety officials blamed the crash on pilot error.