Twenty-nine-year-old Koblasa confirmed his form from the regular season, in which he set his career high with 18 goals. “I remember the last hat trick, because there weren’t that many of them. The previous one was the only one I scored in the playoff against Budějovice for Chomutov,” Koblasa recalled the duel from April 23, 2019, in which the Pirates won 6:4, but it was only a farewell after certainty of descent.

This time he was able to properly enjoy the three-goal performance already included in the top competition. “Of course, I’m very happy when it worked out for me, that we also won. It’s of course completely different than celebrating, for example, when losing,” Koblasa pointed out.

Photo: Slavomír Kubeš, CTK A skirmish at the goalpost during the match between Karlovy Vary and Olomouc.Photo : Slavomir Kubes, CTK

Energie was able to respond to the opening 1:4 loss, which it suffered in the duel, the first period of which took place in Olomouc on Wednesday, and the other two were played on Thursday due to unsuitable ice. “We are satisfied. We also won quite convincingly. If it hadn’t been for the blackout after the weakening, we would have somehow controlled the whole match,” Koblas assessed the match.

Photo: Slavomír Kubeš, CTK Karlovy Vary captain Jiří Černoch in front of Olomouc goalkeeper Jan Lukáš.Photo : Slavomir Kubes, CTK

The West Bohemians led after his first goal, but after Dávid Gríger was sent off for five minutes and before the end of the match, they conceded twice in a weakened state and then lost 1:3.

“It was difficult, but more so because we felt that we outplayed the entire third of the opponent and in the end we scored two goals in the last twenty seconds. That was very unpleasant, in addition, the opponent added the third straight away when we defended the rest Weakened. When the fifth player jumped in, we immediately scored a goal,” stated Koblasa.

Photo: Slavomír Kubeš, CTK Karlovy Vary celebrates victory.Photo : Slavomir Kubes, CTK

“It wasn’t exactly ideal, but the coaches also told us to keep playing the same way. And you could see that we all believed in it. We all saw that we didn’t let them do anything in the first period. We kept playing the same way and we didn’t hang our heads that we got unlucky goals,” he praised the turnaround.

He was pleased with the support of the fans in the KV Arena, where 4164 spectators visited. “I think the turnaround will help us, but the biggest euphoria is the audience and their backdrop. Today was fantastic,” praised Koblasa.

Photo: Slavomír Kubeš, CTK Jiří Černoch from Karlovy Vary and head referee Daniel Pražák found themselves on the ice.Photo : Slavomir Kubes, CTK

After problems with the ice in Olomouc, Energie will also play the third game of the series at home, then they will definitely return for Tuesday’s duel in Hana, and a possible fifth match would also take place there. “I think it got back to Olomouc a little bit for how they mocked us when it happened here in the season. That’s how the rolba got it back to them,” commented Koblasa on Wednesday’s problems with the groove in the ice. In Karlovy Vary, the duel with Olomouc on September 25 in the 4th round did not take place due to a broken helmet, which did not even start and was postponed.

Today, the emotions were also transferred to the auditorium, where Olomouc spectators took on the home team. “The first match in Olomouc certainly helped a little. There was an event there, it dragged on even on the internet and the fans were a bit competitive with each other. That showed today,” Koblasa pointed out.

Photo: Slavomír Kubeš, CTK The organizing service and the police intervened in the Olomouc fans sector.Photo : Slavomir Kubes, CTK

“But I think it’s good for us, because we have a huge number of fans here, and thanks to that, it drives us forward,” said Koblasa, who at that moment had no idea how heated it was in the audience. “I didn’t even notice the fans fighting there.