Kočar was third at the World Cup in off-road triathlon in Prachatice

Next to Forrisier, only the silver Serriéres, who dominated the previous four years of the Prachatic race, was faster than Kočař on Saturday.

“The result is beyond my expectations, so I’m satisfied. After the second place at the World Championship, it’s my best result this year. But it was very difficult – I drove six races this year and it was over thirty degrees every time, it could already rain somewhere.” Kočař said in a press release about Saturday’s medal success in the 1500 m swimming, 33 km mountain bike and 10 km cross-country courses.

Olympic cross country mountain bike champion Jaroslav Kulhavý, who has been dedicated to off-road triathlons since this season, finished in 31st place. His performance was affected by back problems. He took the 23rd position in the short track.

Karásková Erbenová defended the fifth place on the long course, half a minute ahead of compatriot Jana Dubcová. “I swam well for my standards, but I didn’t do well on the bike at the beginning. Then it got better, but the run was a pain. At the end, I had to bite a lot so that she wouldn’t catch up,” she said.

In the short track on the 0.4-7.6-2.4 km, the best Czech was the seventh Štěpánka Bisová.

